New Information Surfaces on Killed Terrorist Anis Amri, as Italian Investigation Continues
December 24, 2016
Tweet0Share0Mail0Add0 Balkanalysis.com editor’s note: the Berlin Christmas Market terrorist attack this past week came as the clearest example yet of the deadly mix of modern events and policies that have allowed Europe to become a new terrorist target. This exclusive report from Milan – where the fugitive terrorist was killed by police – brings together […]
- EU External Border Management and the Current Situation in Italy and Greece: an Overview
- In First Nine Months of 2016, Urban Violence and Crime Rise in Greece
- The 2016 Local Elections in Bosnia: a Win for the Major Ethno-nationalist Parties
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 7: Montenegro
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 6: Relations with Serbia
- Mother Teresa’s Canonization and Related Events in the Western Balkans
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 5: Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina
- From England, Local Perceptions of the Balkans and the Brexit Vote
- Chinese Investment Developments in the Balkans 2016: Focus on Montenegro
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 4: Albania and Kosovo
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 3: Misadventures in Macedonia
- Italian Security in the MENA and Balkans, Part 2: Intelligence Structures and Capacities
- With the Paris Summit, the EU’s Balkan Connectivity Agenda Takes Shape
- Economic and Security Challenges, Plus Foreign Financial Interests, To Cause Early Greek Elections
“The EU and Turkey Need Each Other”: Interview with Ambassador Selim Yenel
July 20, 2016
Tweet1Share1Mail2Add4Balkanalysis.com editor’s note: the recent failed coup in Turkey has made the country subject of non-stop world attention, with media focusing on politics and speculations over the coup’s sponsors. But largely lost in the current media frenzy has been the pre-existing issue of Turkey-EU cooperation on the migration crisis, the country’s relations with Balkan neighbors, […]
- Challenges and Opportunities for Albania and the Balkans: Interview with Edith Harxhi
- European Security, Intelligence and Migration: Interview with Philip Ingram
- Slovakia’s Deepening Relations with Macedonia: Interview with Ambassador Martin Bezák
- Serbia’s Relations with Belgium and Luxembourg: Interview with Ambassador Vesna Arsic
- The Renewal of Greek-Iranian Economic Relations: Interview with Patroklos Koudounis
- Talking about Ancient and Byzantine Coins: Interview with Yannis Stoyas
- Albania’s Emerging Regional Role: Interview with Arian Spasse, Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Greek-Brazilian Trade Relations: Interview with Flavio Goldman, Embassy of Brazil in Greece
- Tourism on Turkey’s Black Sea Coast: Interview with Dr. Gülçin Bilgin Turna
View Balkanalysis in a larger map